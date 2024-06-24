- More
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Eben Zaabeel (6.05 Newbury)
Charlie Hills's colt has been learning on the job and makes his handicap debut off what may prove a lenient opening handicap mark of 79.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
Ureshii (6.40 Newbury)
Disappointing last time, but his previous Doncaster run has been well franked and this Andrew Balding-trained colt looks favourably treated ahead of his handicap debut.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Where’s Jeff (4.17 Beverley)
His form doesn't look spectacular but his record at Beverley speaks for itself after three course-and-distance wins. The Mick and David Easterby-trained gelding has won races at this level and looks well placed to bounce back.
Laurence Morter
Topspeed
Lipsink (7.50 Newbury)
Lost his way last season and took advantage of a declining handicap mark on his first start for Mick Appleby at Nottingham recently. He can follow up.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Giorgio M (2.47 Beverley)
George Boughey's improver has a decent draw and has been moving well on the Peat Moss gallop.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Eeetee (4.17 Beverley)
Ran in some competitive races last year before switching to John Wainwright. Could excuse the previous run as clearly needed it after a long layoff. This grade is certainly his level and could be a big price now fitness is assured.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
