Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Eben Zaabeel (6.05 Newbury)

Charlie Hills's colt has been learning on the job and makes his handicap debut off what may prove a lenient opening handicap mark of 79.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Eben Zaabeel18:05 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Charles Hills

Handicappers' nap

Ureshii (6.40 Newbury)

Disappointing last time, but his previous Doncaster run has been well franked and this Andrew Balding-trained colt looks favourably treated ahead of his handicap debut.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Ureshii18:40 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Where’s Jeff (4.17 Beverley)

His form doesn't look spectacular but his record at Beverley speaks for itself after three course-and-distance wins. The Mick and David Easterby-trained gelding has won races at this level and looks well placed to bounce back.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Where's Jeff16:17 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Topspeed

Lipsink (7.50 Newbury)

Lost his way last season and took advantage of a declining handicap mark on his first start for Mick Appleby at Nottingham recently. He can follow up.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Lipsink19:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Newmarket nap

Giorgio M (2.47 Beverley)

George Boughey's improver has a decent draw and has been moving well on the Peat Moss gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Giorgio M14:47 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Eeetee (4.17 Beverley)

Ran in some competitive races last year before switching to John Wainwright. Could excuse the previous run as clearly needed it after a long layoff. This grade is certainly his level and could be a big price now fitness is assured.
Liam Watson

Silk
Eeetee16:17 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: John Wainwright

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Read these next:

'He is a strong selection to make the 314-mile round trip worthwhile' - Harry Wilson with five fancies on Tuesday   

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Beverley and Newbury on Tuesday   

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

