Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Eben Zaabeel (6.05 Newbury)

Charlie Hills's colt has been learning on the job and makes his handicap debut off what may prove a lenient opening handicap mark of 79.

Marcus Buckland

Eben Zaabeel 18:05 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Charles Hills

Handicappers' nap

Ureshii (6.40 Newbury)

Disappointing last time, but his previous Doncaster run has been well franked and this Andrew Balding-trained colt looks favourably treated ahead of his handicap debut.

Paul Curtis

Ureshii 18:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Where’s Jeff (4.17 Beverley)

His form doesn't look spectacular but his record at Beverley speaks for itself after three course-and-distance wins. The Mick and David Easterby-trained gelding has won races at this level and looks well placed to bounce back.

Laurence Morter

Where's Jeff 16:17 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Topspeed

Lipsink (7.50 Newbury)

Lost his way last season and took advantage of a declining handicap mark on his first start for Mick Appleby at Nottingham recently. He can follow up.

Dave Edwards

Lipsink 19:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Newmarket nap

Giorgio M (2.47 Beverley)

George Boughey's improver has a decent draw and has been moving well on the Peat Moss gallop.

David Milnes

Giorgio M 14:47 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Eeetee (4.17 Beverley)

Ran in some competitive races last year before switching to John Wainwright. Could excuse the previous run as clearly needed it after a long layoff. This grade is certainly his level and could be a big price now fitness is assured.

Liam Watson

Eeetee 16:17 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: John Wainwright

