The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Beverley and Newbury on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Where’s Jeff (4.17 Beverley)

The veteran campaigner Where’s Jeff started this season well with an impressive course-and-distance win where he travelled strongly throughout and held on in the closing stages. He then ran into a solid fourth when upped in trip at Hamilton in May, but all his good work was undone when finishing last of 14 last time out. However his record at Beverley speaks for itself with three wins and four seconds from nine runs, he has won races at this level and looks well placed to bounce back here.

Marhaba Million (6.05 Newbury)

Marhaba Million has made a solid start to his racing career with three promising runs. He started with a reasonable performance at Wolverhampton and then appeared to show progress with a third at Newbury, clearly appreciating the step up in trip, and then a second at Salisbury in challenging conditions. The application of a visor is interesting and now back on better ground he has an opportunity to go one better on his handicap debut.

Rich (7.15 Newbury)

Having made a promising start to her racing career when winning on debut at Newbury, Rich has not reached those heights since with a number of middling performances but never really building on her early promise. She ran reasonably well last time out, coming back from a nine-month break and has been slowly falling down the weights. Now in a Class 5 handicap and with a run under her belt she looks well placed to get back to winning ways.

