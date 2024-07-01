Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicapper's nap

Cogsworth (5.00 Brighton)

Chris Dwyer's hat-trick seeker was a convincing winner over course and distance on his latest start under Silvestre de Sousa. The runner-up has franked the form since and looks fairly treated off a 6lb higher mark.

Paul Curtis

Eyecatcher

Bubbles Wonky (3.15 Hamilton)

Tim Easterby's colt shaped well on his return but wasn't seen at his best over further at Epsom last time; returning to a mile on this more conventional track should suit.

Steffan Edwards

The Punt nap

Nibras Gold (8.10 Stratford)

Made a good debut over fences when finishing second at Ffos Las on his first outing of the year for David Pipe, so should improve plenty from that. The winner has won since and has given the form a good boost.

Lee Sharp

Newmarket nap

Archivist (7.30 Lingfield)

The son of Dubawi and been showing up well in his work for Sir Michael Stoute on the Al Bahathri Polytrack and can strike first time.

David Milnes

Speed figures

Alashos (8.00 Lingfield)

Achieved enough on the clock when a short-head second at Brighton to suggest he is more than capable of breaking his maiden tag here for in-form James Horton.

Craig Thake

Dark horse

Spy (7.20 Roscommon)

Yet to win for Charles Byrnes but could go well off a dangerous mark, 10lb down from career-high mark.

Liam Watson

