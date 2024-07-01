- More
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicapper's nap
Cogsworth (5.00 Brighton)
Chris Dwyer's hat-trick seeker was a convincing winner over course and distance on his latest start under Silvestre de Sousa. The runner-up has franked the form since and looks fairly treated off a 6lb higher mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Bubbles Wonky (3.15 Hamilton)
Tim Easterby's colt shaped well on his return but wasn't seen at his best over further at Epsom last time; returning to a mile on this more conventional track should suit.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Nibras Gold (8.10 Stratford)
Made a good debut over fences when finishing second at Ffos Las on his first outing of the year for David Pipe, so should improve plenty from that. The winner has won since and has given the form a good boost.
Lee Sharp
Newmarket nap
Archivist (7.30 Lingfield)
The son of Dubawi and been showing up well in his work for Sir Michael Stoute on the Al Bahathri Polytrack and can strike first time.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Alashos (8.00 Lingfield)
Achieved enough on the clock when a short-head second at Brighton to suggest he is more than capable of breaking his maiden tag here for in-form James Horton.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Spy (7.20 Roscommon)
Yet to win for Charles Byrnes but could go well off a dangerous mark, 10lb down from career-high mark.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Brighton and Stratford on Tuesday
Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Lingfield
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Brighton and Stratford on Tuesday
- Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Windsor Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Brighton and Stratford on Tuesday
- Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Windsor Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool