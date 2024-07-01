The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Brighton and Stratford on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Londoner (3.15 Hamilton)

Has dropped 9lb in four runs since switching yards from Aidan O'Brien to Jim Goldie, but he showed encouraging signs in his last run that suggested he may soon return to winning ways. He's had a peculiar season, having started his campaign over 1m3f and then being dropped to the minimum trip on his next start. His subsequent two runs came over 7f, and although on paper it doesn't look like he has done much, he was going well last time out but found no room and had to switch to the far side when it looked like the near side was the place to be. A mile should be ideal for him, and he has a good chance off a dangerously low mark.

Mudlahhim (4.25 Brighton)

The ever-so-consistent Mudlahhim has still yet to find a win on turf despite coming close on several occasions. He has four wins on the all-weather, and with the form he is in, it's only a matter of time before he picks a race up on turf. He's finished no worse than fourth in his nine runs this season, but he has yet to finish in front this year. Some of those who he has been fractionally beaten by, such as Rivas Rob Roy and Kondratiev Wave, oppose here, but he finds himself a few pounds better off and the drop to 7f favours him.

Nibras Gold (8.10 Stratford)

Nibras Gold made a very pleasing debut over fences in May, jumping well for the most part and looking the likely winner jumping the last but just being caught by Bob Bob Ricard, who gave the form a good boost when winning next time out. That was Nibras Gold's first run of the year, and it would have done him good. I strongly fancy him to go one better.

