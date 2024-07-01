Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Lingfield on Tuesday and the opening 2m handicap (6.30) could go to Another Beautiful . Put Anisoptera in as a solid alternative.

The 1m4f classified stakes (7.00) that comes up next is a good opportunity to bank on the Gary and Josh Moore-trained Red Cloud , who has been running consistently well on turf.

It’s on to the turf for the final four races. There are only five declared for the 7f maiden (7.30), and just two places makes it tricky, so put Seraph Gabriel and Best Adventure in the perm.

There are 11 in the following 6f maiden (8.00), but it’s hard to get away from the James Horton-trained Alashos , who sets the standard on his short-head second at Brighton last time.

Another small field is set for the 7f handicap (8.30) and a couple will be needed. Yellow Pages and Warriors Dream are likely to head the market and one of them should be placed.

Birkenhead and Zachary make the most appeal in another small field in the closing 5f handicap (9.00).

Lingfield Placepot perm

6.30

2 Another Beautiful

6 Anisoptera

7.00

8 Red Cloud

7.30

2 Best Adventure

4 Seraph Gabriel

8.00

1 Alashos

8.30

3 Warriors Dream

4 Yellow Pages

9.00

1 Birkenhead

4 Zachary

2x1x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines

