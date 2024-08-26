Tuesday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Braes Of Doune (3.40 Musselburgh)

Proved better than ever when scoring at Ayr last time, deserving extra credit for coming from behind in a modestly run race. Fancied to defy a 3lb rise in the weights for trainer Jim Goldie.

Matt Gardner

Braes Of Doune 15:40 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Brandywine Falls (3.25 Ripon)

Roger Varian's juvenile has shown promise in three qualifying runs and should be suited by a drop to five furlongs on this nursery debut.

Mark Brown

Brandywine Falls 15:25 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

The Punt nap

Bamboo Bay (5.00 Ripon)

Tracy Waggott's runner looked back to form when second at Beverley and is well handicapped if he can build on that.

Lee Sharp

Bamboo Bay 17:00 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Dale Swift Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Newmarket nap

Brandywine Falls (3.25 Ripon)

Ran behind a decent type at Newmarket last time and Roger Varian's sprinter is well drawn in stall seven.

David Milnes

Brandywine Falls 15:25 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Rayat (4.00 Ripon)

Disappointed at York last time but reproduction of the speed figure he clocked when successful at Nottingham should be good enough here. Stable in great form too.

Craig Thake

Rayat 16:00 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Charlie Bennett Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Dark horse

Brandywine Falls (3.25 Ripon)

Yet to feature in three novice starts but enters handicaps at a realistic level. It would be no surprise were he to be better than his opening mark.

Tom Gibbings

Brandywine Falls 15:25 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

