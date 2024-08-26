- More
Tuesday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Braes Of Doune (3.40 Musselburgh)
Proved better than ever when scoring at Ayr last time, deserving extra credit for coming from behind in a modestly run race. Fancied to defy a 3lb rise in the weights for trainer Jim Goldie.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Brandywine Falls (3.25 Ripon)
Roger Varian's juvenile has shown promise in three qualifying runs and should be suited by a drop to five furlongs on this nursery debut.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Bamboo Bay (5.00 Ripon)
Tracy Waggott's runner looked back to form when second at Beverley and is well handicapped if he can build on that.
Lee Sharp
Newmarket nap
Brandywine Falls (3.25 Ripon)
Ran behind a decent type at Newmarket last time and Roger Varian's sprinter is well drawn in stall seven.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Rayat (4.00 Ripon)
Disappointed at York last time but reproduction of the speed figure he clocked when successful at Nottingham should be good enough here. Stable in great form too.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Brandywine Falls (3.25 Ripon)
Yet to feature in three novice starts but enters handicaps at a realistic level. It would be no surprise were he to be better than his opening mark.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
