TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Braes Of Doune (3.40 Musselburgh)

Proved better than ever when scoring at Ayr last time, deserving extra credit for coming from behind in a modestly run race. Fancied to defy a 3lb rise in the weights for trainer Jim Goldie.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Braes Of Doune15:40 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Brandywine Falls (3.25 Ripon)

Roger Varian's juvenile has shown promise in three qualifying runs and should be suited by a drop to five furlongs on this nursery debut.
Mark Brown

Silk
Brandywine Falls15:25 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

The Punt nap

Bamboo Bay (5.00 Ripon)

Tracy Waggott's runner looked back to form when second at Beverley and is well handicapped if he can build on that.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Bamboo Bay17:00 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Dale Swift Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Newmarket nap

Brandywine Falls (3.25 Ripon)

Ran behind a decent type at Newmarket last time and Roger Varian's sprinter is well drawn in stall seven.
David Milnes

Silk
Brandywine Falls15:25 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Rayat (4.00 Ripon)

Disappointed at York last time but reproduction of the speed figure he clocked when successful at Nottingham should be good enough here. Stable in great form too.
Craig Thake

Silk
Rayat16:00 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Bennett Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Dark horse

Brandywine Falls (3.25 Ripon)

Yet to feature in three novice starts but enters handicaps at a realistic level. It would be no surprise were he to be better than his opening mark.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Brandywine Falls15:25 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

