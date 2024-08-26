The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three selections at Bellewstown, Ripon and Stratford

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday. . .

Glynn (4.55 Stratford)

Glynn can defy a 7lb penalty here and follow up from his comfortable win at Newton Abbot just five days ago. It's taken him a few runs to get going over fences, but his jumping has improved markedly and he should have more to come. He only has three to beat this time. Jet of Magic and Ajp Kingdom have yet to show anything over fences, and while An Tailliur does have a nice profile, he's been off the track for 500 days and will need the run.

Bamboo Bay (5.00 Ripon)

Has gradually been returning to form for his new yard, and his second to Pons Aelius last time out at Beverley was his best finish since his last win in June 2022. He could not run down the winner, but he stayed on well and put a good few lengths between him and the rest of the field. This wasn't his first time at the trip, but he had been well out of form on previous efforts. If he can continue to get back to his old form, then he looks very well handicapped for this.

Fiona Maccoul (6.15 Bellewstown)

A lot went wrong for her on debut as she was slow out of the stalls and found herself in a bad position with no room; she only found a gap very late on and started to fly home. She still managed to finish fifth and would have no doubt finished a lot closer had things gone her way. With some racing experience, she should now break a bit better and show more of what she is capable of.

