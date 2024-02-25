Racing Post logo
Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch with his advice for the £50,000 guarantee meeting

Richard BirchReporter
Tote

With a £50,000 guarantee in operation, the races which make up the Wolverhampton Placepot merit serious study.

Simon Walker is often worth a pound or two in amateur riders’ races so Renesmee, 4lb lower than when winning at Yarmouth last August, must be included in leg one (4.55). The Dylan Cunha-trained Asgard’s Captain, a course winner last month, is unlikely to be far away.

Walker partners Covert Legend in leg two (5.30), in which Harbour Vision, runner-up on his last two starts, will rate the percentage call for most punters.

Siobhanbrogan, a close third when sent off the 5-2 favourite at Chelmsford last time, appeals under Oisin Murphy in leg three (6.00), while Sennockian and Love Yours are the pair to focus on in a trappy four-runner leg four (6.30).

Doctor Vuby has been knocking on the door this winter and it might finally open in leg five (7.00). Gustav Graves, who loves Wolverhampton, is in a rich vein of form and should go close in leg six (7.30). The Defiant, well drawn in stall three and nicely treated off a 6lb lower mark than when last successful, also takes the eye.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.55
Asgard’s Captain
Renesmee

5.30
Covert Legend
Harbour Vision

6.00
6 Siobhanbrogan

6.30
Sennockian
Love Yours

7.00
Doctor Vuby 

7.30
Gustav Graves
10 The Defiant

2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines

Published on 25 February 2024inTote Betting

