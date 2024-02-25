Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch with his advice for the £50,000 guarantee meeting

With a £50,000 guarantee in operation, the races which make up the Wolverhampton Placepot merit serious study.

Simon Walker is often worth a pound or two in amateur riders’ races so Renesmee , 4lb lower than when winning at Yarmouth last August, must be included in leg one (4.55). The Dylan Cunha-trained Asgard’s Captain , a course winner last month, is unlikely to be far away.

Walker partners Covert Legend in leg two (5.30), in which Harbour Vision , runner-up on his last two starts, will rate the percentage call for most punters.

Siobhanbrogan , a close third when sent off the 5-2 favourite at Chelmsford last time, appeals under Oisin Murphy in leg three (6.00), while Sennockian and Love Yours are the pair to focus on in a trappy four-runner leg four (6.30).

Doctor Vuby has been knocking on the door this winter and it might finally open in leg five (7.00). Gustav Graves , who loves Wolverhampton, is in a rich vein of form and should go close in leg six (7.30). The Defiant , well drawn in stall three and nicely treated off a 6lb lower mark than when last successful, also takes the eye.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.55

1 Asgard’s Captain

2 Renesmee

5.30

2 Covert Legend

4 Harbour Vision

6.00

6 Siobhanbrogan

6.30

3 Sennockian

4 Love Yours

7.00

2 Doctor Vuby

7.30

9 Gustav Graves

10 The Defiant

2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines

