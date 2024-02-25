Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch with his advice for the £50,000 guarantee meeting
With a £50,000 guarantee in operation, the races which make up the Wolverhampton Placepot merit serious study.
Simon Walker is often worth a pound or two in amateur riders’ races so Renesmee, 4lb lower than when winning at Yarmouth last August, must be included in leg one (4.55). The Dylan Cunha-trained Asgard’s Captain, a course winner last month, is unlikely to be far away.
Walker partners Covert Legend in leg two (5.30), in which Harbour Vision, runner-up on his last two starts, will rate the percentage call for most punters.
Siobhanbrogan, a close third when sent off the 5-2 favourite at Chelmsford last time, appeals under Oisin Murphy in leg three (6.00), while Sennockian and Love Yours are the pair to focus on in a trappy four-runner leg four (6.30).
Doctor Vuby has been knocking on the door this winter and it might finally open in leg five (7.00). Gustav Graves, who loves Wolverhampton, is in a rich vein of form and should go close in leg six (7.30). The Defiant, well drawn in stall three and nicely treated off a 6lb lower mark than when last successful, also takes the eye.
Wolverhampton Placepot perm
4.55
1 Asgard’s Captain
2 Renesmee
5.30
2 Covert Legend
4 Harbour Vision
6.00
6 Siobhanbrogan
6.30
3 Sennockian
4 Love Yours
7.00
2 Doctor Vuby
7.30
9 Gustav Graves
10 The Defiant
2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines
