Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool

I've always wondered why the Tote Placepot doesn't simply comprise all the races at a meeting on any given day, and it would certainly lead to big payout with nine heats on Qipco 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket.

It would be almost impossible given the big-field handicaps at the end of the card, though, so perhaps it's not the best idea (I still think it is, by the way), and some of the races that do count are not that easy.

The opener (1.10) is definitely tricky, but Funny Story is worth inclusion, despite her penalty for two Listed success last season, and Dorothy Lawrence will surely appreciate quicker ground than she had in France on her return.

I'm all over Summerghand for the second (1.45), but if he does find trouble in running Rabaah , a horse who still has plenty of promise, looks one to keep on side too.

Bopedro should run his usual honest race in the third (2.20), but it makes sense to add another one. Torito is the most obvious of the lot, but will likely be popular and hasn't run for nearly a year, so the tough and usually consistent Dutch Decoy , an excellent second here last month, gets the vote.

Twilight Calls is a strong fancy in the next (2.55), but there's always a chance another non-runner will take us down to just two places, so Kerdos , who will be more at home on better ground, is added.

City Of Troy (3.35) surely has to hit the frame at least in the Guineas, and that just leaves a tricky little nine-runner middle-distance handicap (4.10).

Knightswood ran a cracker on his return last week and has no problem with quicker ground, while Relentless Voyager has to be of interest if coming back an improved horse after a gelding operation.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.10

1 Funny Story

8 Dorothy Lawrence

1.45

8 Rabaah

10 Summerghand

2.20

4 Bopedro

12 Dutch Decoy

2.55

2 Kerdos

6 Twilight Calls

3.35

2 City Of Troy

4.10

1 Relentless Voyager

7 Knightswood

2x2x2x2x1x2 = 32 lines

