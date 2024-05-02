Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy provides his perm for the £50k guaranteed pool

Placepot punters face a tricky card of small fields at Newmarket, starting with a fillies' maiden (1.50) that is not easy to call.

Magic Dream is preferred of the two form horses, while Sea Just In Time is interesting as her two siblings were first and second (in a photo) first time out for William Haggas.

Endless Victory is a short price for the next (2.25), but despite his entries doesn't really have the form to back that price up yet. I'll take a chance and oppose him with Whip Cracker , who ran well to be second in the Feilden and will appreciate the extra furlong, while Sayedaty Sadaty can also improve for the trip.

Thunder Ball and Saint Lawrence are my two for the competitive handicap (3.00), while I'm happy enough to take on the front two in the fourth (3.35) with Alaskan Gold , whose form is a match for those ahead of him in the betting, and Indian Run , who might be more of the finished article this season.

Cambridgeshire winner Astro King is overpriced if he stays in the fifth (4.10) and there's hope on that score given his finishing efforts over 1m2½f twice last season, while Castle Way bled on his return at Meydan and is much better than that form.

The last (4.45) is probably the toughest of all the races to call, but I'll go with Volterra , who strikes me as potentially well treated on his handicap debut, and Skukuza , who is clearly crying out for this extra furlong now he goes handicapping.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

3 Magic Dream

6 Sea Just In Time

2.25

4 Sayedaty Sadaty

5 Whip Cracker

3.00

1 Saint Lawrence

3 Thunder Ball

3.35

1 Alaskan Gold

4 Indian Run

4.10

1 Astro King

2 Castle Way

4.45

6 Skukuza

7 Volterra

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

