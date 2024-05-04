Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £150,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up a £150,000 guarantee for the Placepot pool on 1,000 Guineas day at Newmarket and the opening 1m2f Listed race (1.50) should be straightforward, provided all eight go to post. Carolina Reaper is the class act in the field and goes in alongside Kalpana.

The Group 2 Dahlia Stakes (2.25) is a hot race. Only two places will be on offer so put the class act Stay Alert into the perm along with the smart Heartache Tonight.

The following 1m6f handicap (3.00) looks a good opportunity for a banker because New London should be far too good. He was running in Group 1s last year and this looks weaker.

The Qipco 1,000 Guineas (3.40) usually goes to a tough and genuine filly and there are a couple who catch my eye. Ylang Ylang is the obvious one but Porta Fortuna can go well too.

The 5f fillies’ novice (4.15) is a banana skin with little form to go on. William Buick is on Mountain Breeze for Charlie Appleby and the hint is taken, but Miss Collada is also included.

The 5f novice (4.50) is another race with not much form on show. Buick and Appleby team up with Symbol Of Honour, so he goes in alongside Tropical Storm, who has experience.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

1 Carolina Reaper

4 Kalpana

2.25

4 Heartache Tonight

7 Stay Alert

3.00

1 New London

3.40

6 Porta Fortuna

16 Ylang Ylang

4.15

6 Miss Collada

7 Mountain Breeze

4.50

4 Symbol Of Honour

6 Tropical Storm

2x2x1x2x2x2 = 32 lines

Tote World Pool bet

The 1,000 Guineas is wide open and that makes it ideal for a ToteSwinger bet, which is particularly popular with World Pool bettors and often throws up a huge pool as a result.

The Swinger means picking two horses to finish in the first three, in any order, and it makes sense to perm a fancied runner with an outsider in a bid to bolster the dividend.

Ylang Ylang is the solid option after her course-and-distance win last year and Porta Fortuna is the outsider to include. She won the Cheveley Park here last season and proved she stays a mile when second in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita last November.

World Pool recommended bet

3.35 Newmarket

6 Porta Fortuna

16 Ylang Ylang

1pt ToteSwinger (one bet)

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.