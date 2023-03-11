Warwick Placepot picks: Tom Segal with three bankers in his perm

There won't be any equine Cheltenham clues at Warwick but quite a few trainers with festival hopes have runners on the card and I think it's worth banking on the Lucinda Russell-trained in the mares' novice chase (3.00).

Haute Estime is no Corach Rambler, who is favourite for the Ultima, and she has been a bit disappointing over fences but shaped much better at Carlisle last time and the stable couldn't be in better form.

Dan Skelton will have plenty of horses going to Cheltenham next week with chances and he is closing in on 100 winners at Warwick. It's always worth keeping a close eye on all his runners at this track, so will surely go well in a first-time tongue tie in the handicap hurdle (4.45). He does have to prove his stamina, though, and it's worth putting in the top weight , who is taking a big step down in class. His trainer, Philip Hobbs, has good chances with Camprond and Thyme Hill next week.

Venetia Williams is always dangerous in Cheltenham handicaps and Frero Bambou might be her best chance next week. Her new recruit could be a class above his rivals in the handicap hurdle (3.35), although it's hard to get a handle on his French form. Consequently it is also worth putting in , who is worth another chance after disappointing at Hereford last time.

Course specialist will surely go well in his bid to win the handicap chase (4.10) for the third time. He has to go in any perm and I would suggest sticking in the bottom weight as well, as he is likely to improve for the marathon trip and soft ground.

The opening two Placepot races look straightforward with standing out in the handicap hurdle (1.50), despite his 7lb penalty for a recent Southwell win, while looked good on his debt and should be a class above in the novice hurdle (2.25).

Warwick Placepot perm

1.50

5 Telhimlisten

2.25

1 Dancila

3.00

5 Haute Estime

3.35

1 Enjoy Your Life

7 Miltiades

4.10

6 Volcano

10 Jaytee

4.45

1 Jatiluwih

2 Heezer Geezer

1x1x1x2x2x2 = 8 lines

