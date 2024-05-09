Chester Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot is back at Chester for the final day of the May festival and, in the 7½f handicap (1.30), it’s worth including Percy’s Lad and Liamarty Dreams .

The 1m4½f maiden (2.05) comes up next and just two places will be on offer. However, Ephesus represents a top team in Aidan O’Brien and William Buick, and he should be in the two.

Killybegs Warrior is the class act in the 1m2½f handicap (2.35) and must go into the perm. However, a lot of his best form is on a different type of track, so put Box To Box in as well.

Israr is a strong fancy in the 1m2½f Group 2 Huxley Stakes (3.05) and rates a banker provided nine run.

The Chester Cup (3.40) is the big one and I like Hugo Palmer’s two runners. Zoffee can improve on his second last year, while Solent Gateway also looks to be nicely handicapped.

The Chester Plate (4.15) is the consolation and Havaila must have a big chance, provided he can reproduce his soft-ground form on faster going. Star Legend may also run well at a price.

Chester Placepot perm

1.30

3 Percy’s Lad

8 Liamarty Dreams

2.05

3 Ephesus

2.35

1 Killybegs Warrior

4 Box To Box

3.05

3 Israr

3.40

8 Solent Gateway

12 Zoffee

4.15

15 Havaila

16 Star Legend

2x1x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines

