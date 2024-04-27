Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the guaranteed £50,000 pool

It's a really competitive card at Southwell but there are some Placepot bankers to be found, starting with Robusto in the opening staying handicap (2.10). A repeat of his recent second over course and distance would surely be enough to see him finish in the places again.

Similarly, it's hard to see Modern Times not making the frame in the three-year-old maiden (3.10) after two promising efforts as a juvenile, including when second to a Godolphin horse on the all-weather at Kempton.

There is plenty of risk involved in banking on Tritonic in the valuable 2m handicap (3.40), but he warmed up for this with a good run at Kempton this month and was third in the Ascot Stakes last season off a 4lb higher mark. He represents better Placepot value than Prydwen, who is going to be popular after his easy win on All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle last time.

Everything can be given a chance in the three-year-old fillies' handicap (2.40), so this is one race that probably needs more than one in the perm. Marginal preference is for Irish challenger Raknah and bottomweight Zainabb , who put in an improved effort at this track last time and should appreciate the step up in trip.

Piz Nair put in an improved performance on his return to action and can take another step forward in the 6f handicap (4.15). He goes in with Blue Day for the in-form Harry Charlton team.

The sprint handicap that concludes the Placepot (4.50) might be the hardest leg to get through, but the well-handicapped Ingra Tor comes from another in-form team, that of Jack Channon, and has a good record on sand, while Billyjoh ran better than his finishing position would suggest after missing the break at Newbury last time.

Southwell Placepot perm

2.10

2 Robusto

2.40

5 Raknah

9 Zainabb

3.10

5 Modern Times

3.40

2 Tritonic

4.15

7 Piz Nair

8 Blue Day

4.50

3 Billyjoh

7 Ingra Tor

1x2x1x1x2x2 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.