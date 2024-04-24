Chelmsford Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 guarantee is bound for Chelmsford and a 7f maiden (6.30) kicks things off. Go with Miss Sunset Strip and Saachi , who have form at the track and are open to further progress.

The 7f handicap (7.00) is tough so I'm going in three-handed. Course-and-distance winners Dors Toyboy and Heerathetrack get the vote along with So Chic , who wasn't seen to best effect at Lingfield last time.

Another 7f handicap (7.30) is up next and the consistent Sandy Paradise is banked on for the in-form Richard Hughes. The trainer's other runner on the card, Fictional , makes his handicap debut in the staying race (8.00). He's bred to be much better than his mark and is picked with standard-setter Daaris .

Big Boy Blue has a solid chance in the 6f handicap (8.30) after a fine third here a week ago. Seven-race maiden Pannonica looks on a good mark if she can build on her Wolverhampton fourth recently over an extra furlong.

The well-treated Bass Player interests me most in the finale (9.00). He probably isn't one to put maximum faith in, though, so Cavallucio and Ludo's Landing are selected as safer options on paper.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

6.30

5 Saachi

9 Miss Sunset Strip

7.00

9 Dors Toyboy

10 So Chic

11 Heerathetrack

7.30

7 Sandy Paradise

8.00

2 Daaris

3 Fictional

8.30

2 Pannonica

8 Big Boy Blue

9.00

2 Bass Player

6 Cavallucio

9 Ludo’s Landing

2x3x1x2x2x3 = 72 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.