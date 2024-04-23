Perth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Perth, but there are only 36 runners declared across the first six races and only two places will be available in all of the races in the bet.

The upside to not many places being on offer is it might bolster the dividend and the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle (1.50) looks a good opportunity to bank on Dr Eggman.

In the 2m4f novice handicap chase (2.20) it’s worth including a couple. Findthetime won at Newcastle last time and goes in with the consistent Travail D’Orfevre.

The 3m novice hurdle (2.55) is a cracker and it might be worth banking again here on Sounds Russian, who was a classy chaser at his best and could improve for a recent run at Haydock.

I’m keen to take on Malina Girl and Apple Away in the following 3m mares’ chase (3.25) in which Instit could run well for Willie Mullins and Juniper is also a contender in first-time cheekpieces.

It’s hard to get away from Figaroc and Gunsight Ridge in the 2m handicap chase (3.55), while the 2m4f mares’ handicap hurdle (4.25) looks between Sunday Soldier and Similar Story.

Perth Placepot pe​​​​rm

1.50

2 Dr Eggman

2.20

1 Findthetime

6 Travail D’Orfevre

2.55

4 Sounds Russian

3.25

3 Instit

6 Juniper

3.55

1 Figaroc

2 Gunsight Ridge

4.25

1 Sunday Soldier

5 Similar Story

1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

