Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Lets Do This (2.05 Wincanton)

Irish runner who should relish the step up in trip under Oisin Murphy, who is having his first ride over hurdles.
Mark Brown

Silk
Lets Do This14:05 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Cian Collins

The Punt nap

Lady Gwen (11.55 Market Rasen)

Produced a career-best Racing Post Rating over course and distance last month for Kim Bailey, who is operating at a 36 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight.
Liam Headd

Silk
Lady Gwen11:55 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Kai Lenihan (8lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey

Handicapper's nap

West End Boy (1.30 Wincanton)

Showed much-improved form to score easily over course and distance on handicap debut for Joe Tizzard and has enjoyed a good break since a quick follow-up. Open to further improvement.
Steve Mason

Silk
West End Boy13:30 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Joe Tizzard

West Country nap

Queen Annie (12.55 Wincanton)

Ran well over a trip too short at Exeter on hurdles debut. Soft ground is ideal and Harry Fry remains in top form.
James Stevens

Silk
Queen Annie12:55 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Speed figures

King Of Ithaca (6.30 Chelmsford)

Successful over course and distance last season, he scored at Kempton in September and receives weight from all his rivals here.
Dave Edwards

Silk
King Of Ithaca18:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: James Tate

Dark horse

True Statesman (6.00 Chelmsford)

Course winner as a novice, albeit over 6f. Has fallen to a mark of 80 and step up to 1m2f could bring improvement.
Sam Hardy

Silk
True Statesman18:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 6 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 6 December 2023

icon
