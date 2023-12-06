Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Lets Do This (2.05 Wincanton)
Irish runner who should relish the step up in trip under Oisin Murphy, who is having his first ride over hurdles.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Lady Gwen (11.55 Market Rasen)
Produced a career-best Racing Post Rating over course and distance last month for Kim Bailey, who is operating at a 36 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight.
Liam Headd
Handicapper's nap
West End Boy (1.30 Wincanton)
Showed much-improved form to score easily over course and distance on handicap debut for Joe Tizzard and has enjoyed a good break since a quick follow-up. Open to further improvement.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Queen Annie (12.55 Wincanton)
Ran well over a trip too short at Exeter on hurdles debut. Soft ground is ideal and Harry Fry remains in top form.
James Stevens
Speed figures
King Of Ithaca (6.30 Chelmsford)
Successful over course and distance last season, he scored at Kempton in September and receives weight from all his rivals here.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
True Statesman (6.00 Chelmsford)
Course winner as a novice, albeit over 6f. Has fallen to a mark of 80 and step up to 1m2f could bring improvement.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
