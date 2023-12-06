Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Lets Do This (2.05 Wincanton)

Irish runner who should relish the step up in trip under Oisin Murphy, who is having his first ride over hurdles.

Mark Brown

Lets Do This 14:05 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Cian Collins

The Punt nap

Lady Gwen (11.55 Market Rasen)

Produced a career-best Racing Post Rating over course and distance last month for Kim Bailey, who is operating at a 36 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight.

Liam Headd

Lady Gwen 11:55 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Kai Lenihan (8lb) Tnr: Kim Bailey

Handicapper's nap

West End Boy (1.30 Wincanton)

Showed much-improved form to score easily over course and distance on handicap debut for Joe Tizzard and has enjoyed a good break since a quick follow-up. Open to further improvement.

Steve Mason

West End Boy 13:30 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Joe Tizzard

West Country nap

Queen Annie (12.55 Wincanton)

Ran well over a trip too short at Exeter on hurdles debut. Soft ground is ideal and Harry Fry remains in top form.

James Stevens

Queen Annie 12:55 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Speed figures

King Of Ithaca (6.30 Chelmsford)

Successful over course and distance last season, he scored at Kempton in September and receives weight from all his rivals here.

Dave Edwards

King Of Ithaca 18:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: James Tate

Dark horse

True Statesman (6.00 Chelmsford)

Course winner as a novice, albeit over 6f. Has fallen to a mark of 80 and step up to 1m2f could bring improvement.

Sam Hardy

True Statesman 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

