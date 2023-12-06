The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Market Rasen on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Lady Gwen (11.55 Market Rasen)

Kim Bailey finds himself in a rich vein of form and his five-year-old mare can continue that and complete a hat-trick. The trainer is operating at a 36 per cent strike-rate after saddling five winners from his last 14 runners in the past fortnight and Lady Gwen is in the form of her life right now. She did well to get off the mark for her new stable in the summer and ran some nice races in defeat before returning to winning ways at Taunton last month. That effort was a career-best on Racing Post Ratings before she showed significant improvement when successful over course and distance last time out. It's a step up in class now, but she has the ability to improve once more and can win again.

Take No Chances (1.05 Market Rasen)

Following a bit of a slow period for the Dan Skelton yard, the team are slowly returning to form and have already enjoyed two winners this month. Take No Chances broke her maiden over hurdles at the first time of asking at Huntingdon last month and has been a progressive performer since making her rules debut at Exeter in December last year. All of her runs have come on ground with soft in the going description, so the testing conditions should not be a problem, and neither should the step up in trip given she landed a point-to-point over three miles in May last year. She can take advantage of a small field as she brings the most consistent form into the race.

Brandisova (2.15 Market Rasen)

Trained by Lucy Wadham, this seven-year-old mare should find plenty of improvement from her third-placed finish at Lingfield last month when she was making her seasonal return. The daughter of Shirocco spent the majority of her campaign last season over the smaller obstacles, but she produced two joint-best career performances on Racing Post Ratings when sent chasing in the spring. One of those runs came over three miles at Fakenham, so the return to that distance will not be a problem as she has proven herself as a true stayer. She is versatile when it comes to ground, having won on good and good to soft, while also placing second in heavy conditions, and she should have another chance to get her head in front.

