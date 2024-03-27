Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Lightonthewing (4.17 Fontwell)

The Sue Gardner-trained course winner has come right back to his best, scoring at Wincanton and Exeter, and looks well treated under a 7lb penalty.

Steve Mason

Lightonthewing 16:17 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: James Turner (7lb) Tnr: Sue Gardner

The Punt nap

Made For You (2.45 Wetherby)

Third behind two subsequent winners on his penultimate start and the nine-year-old's trainer Olly Murphy excels in selling events like this.

Charlie Huggins

Made For You 14:45 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Eyecatcher

Tyke (8.30 Southwell)

Below his best over 5f at Newcastle last time but the Mick Appleby-trained four-year-old will appreciate the return to 6f and has a fine strike-rate at Southwell.

Richard Young

Tyke 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Michael Appleby

Speed figures

In D'Or (3.42 Fontwell)

His improving timeline reflects his progressive profile and he overcame a bad mistake at the last when romping home at Ludlow a week ago.

Dave Edwards

In D'Or 15:42 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Mr David Maxwell (3lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

West Country nap

Wilful (1.57 Fontwell)

Not beaten far on his hurdling debut at Huntingdon last time. Should improve for that experience and the track will suit.

James Stevens

Wilful 13:57 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Al Kalila (3.55 Wetherby)

Travelled well at Ayr last time, making all the running before being beaten only by the favourite. Ben Bromley's 5lb claim should help him go one better.

George Bonds

Al Kalila 15:55 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb) Tnr: S R B Crawford

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

