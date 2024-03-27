Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Lightonthewing (4.17 Fontwell)
The Sue Gardner-trained course winner has come right back to his best, scoring at Wincanton and Exeter, and looks well treated under a 7lb penalty.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Made For You (2.45 Wetherby)
Third behind two subsequent winners on his penultimate start and the nine-year-old's trainer Olly Murphy excels in selling events like this.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Tyke (8.30 Southwell)
Below his best over 5f at Newcastle last time but the Mick Appleby-trained four-year-old will appreciate the return to 6f and has a fine strike-rate at Southwell.
Richard Young
Speed figures
In D'Or (3.42 Fontwell)
His improving timeline reflects his progressive profile and he overcame a bad mistake at the last when romping home at Ludlow a week ago.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Wilful (1.57 Fontwell)
Not beaten far on his hurdling debut at Huntingdon last time. Should improve for that experience and the track will suit.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Al Kalila (3.55 Wetherby)
Travelled well at Ayr last time, making all the running before being beaten only by the favourite. Ben Bromley's 5lb claim should help him go one better.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read more . . .
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up a 3-1 winner with three horse racing tips at Wetherby
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Southwell
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 27 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:59, 27 March 2024
- Southwell Placepot picks: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up a 3-1 winner with three horse racing tips at Wetherby
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- 'He looks a big price at 14-1' - why this horse can win on All-Weather finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings
- Southwell Placepot picks: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up a 3-1 winner with three horse racing tips at Wetherby
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- 'He looks a big price at 14-1' - why this horse can win on All-Weather finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings