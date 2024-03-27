The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up a 3-1 winner with three horse racing tips at Wetherby

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

Made For You (2.45 Wetherby)

The form of his third at Leicester on his penultimate start reads well. Made For You was giving 5lb to the winner, The Famous Five, who beat a fellow last-time-out winner when following up off 5lb higher at Bangor on his sole start since. Made For You also gave 10lb to the runner-up, Double Click, who has won subsequently off the same mark he competed off at Leicester. Made For You was third at Newbury in November in a handicap won by Brentford Hope, who is now rated 18lb higher after winning at Newcastle this month. Olly Murphy does well when switching his runners from handicaps to selling events like these and the trainer looks to have found a good opportunity for title-chasing Sean Bowen to have a winner.

Missy Ava (5.05 Wetherby)

Well beaten in all three of her starts in novice hurdles but they all were decent-looking contests that have produced subsequent winners. Missy Ava was outpaced on her handicap debut over 2m3½f at Wetherby but has to be of serious interest now stepping up to 3m at the same track. Missy Ava is out of an unraced sister to Oscar Time, who was placed in an Irish Grand National and two Grand Nationals before winning a Becher Chase, so is clearly bred to stay. The runner-up and fifth from Missy Ava's last run have won since and the six-year-old meets likely favourite Kinder Kid on 8lb better terms than when finishing two places behind him last month. The Mark Walford-trained six-year-old will need to improve significantly to prevent Kinder Kid from following up last week's course-and-distance success under a penalty, but I'm willing to take a chance at the prices.

Seek Him There (5.40 Wetherby)

Beat a subsequent winner by six and a half lengths when second of ten of his debut at Market Rasen in November. Seek Him There was not disgraced when sixth in a Sandown bumper won by Sixmilebridge, who went on to run in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. The five-year-old was beaten only a length by the Paul Nicholls-trained Touquet, who beat one of Seek Him There's rivals here, Martin Plage, by ten and a quarter lengths when winning his previous start. Seek Him There looks far better value on that formline and his trainer Ben Case had a winner on Wednesday.

