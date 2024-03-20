Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Corrales (5.30 Southwell)

Shaped well at Kempton on his debut and should relish the extra furlong now, with trainer James Ferguson's runners often improving for their initial outing.

Mark Brown

Handicappers' nap

Largy Force (2.45 Chepstow)

Beat a now 130+-rated rival when winning her point-to-point a couple of years ago and has run well twice this season following a long absence. Her most recent effort came over hurdles at Hereford, when she shaped as if the switch to a left-handed track would suit.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

Engineer (6.00 Southwell)

The Clive Cox-trained three-year-old has been a consistent performer for the yard and has been placed or won in four of his five starts. He recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating last time out and more improvement is expected.

Liam Headd

Speed figures

Largy Force (2.45 Chepstow)

Appeared unsuited by a right-handed course when second at Hereford last time but should find today's track more to her liking and can go one better.

Dave Edwards

West Country

Hawk Stone (2.15 Chepstow)

Produced a fine effort when second to a useful type at Wincanton last time out. The switch to Chepstow should suit and Freddie Gingell is a positive booking.

James Stevens

Dark horse

New Found Fame (3.35 Ludlow)

Not disgraced when second to an improving performer at Sedgefield last time. Has had some time off and now returns hurdling off an attractive mark.

Rob Sutton

