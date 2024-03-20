Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Corrales (5.30 Southwell)
Shaped well at Kempton on his debut and should relish the extra furlong now, with trainer James Ferguson's runners often improving for their initial outing.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Largy Force (2.45 Chepstow)
Beat a now 130+-rated rival when winning her point-to-point a couple of years ago and has run well twice this season following a long absence. Her most recent effort came over hurdles at Hereford, when she shaped as if the switch to a left-handed track would suit.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Engineer (6.00 Southwell)
The Clive Cox-trained three-year-old has been a consistent performer for the yard and has been placed or won in four of his five starts. He recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating last time out and more improvement is expected.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Largy Force (2.45 Chepstow)
Appeared unsuited by a right-handed course when second at Hereford last time but should find today's track more to her liking and can go one better.
Dave Edwards
West Country
Hawk Stone (2.15 Chepstow)
Produced a fine effort when second to a useful type at Wincanton last time out. The switch to Chepstow should suit and Freddie Gingell is a positive booking.
James Stevens
Dark horse
New Found Fame (3.35 Ludlow)
Not disgraced when second to an improving performer at Sedgefield last time. Has had some time off and now returns hurdling off an attractive mark.
Rob Sutton
Published on 20 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:20, 20 March 2024
