The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up 9-2 and 6-4 winners with three selections on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

Keep Running (3.05 Ludlow)

Warren Greatrex's string is running well at the moment and Keep Running can continue that form as he bids for a second victory in four previous starts. The Lambourn trainer is 2-7 in the past fortnight and operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate, while jockey James Bowen, who retains the ride, is also enjoying a good spell with six winners from 23 rides (26 per cent). Keep Running has made five appearances for Greatrex and has finished no lower than third in the three races he has completed in that time. He has been dropped 1lb in the ratings after his Hereford third last time out and is now just 2lb higher than when recording a career-best effort at Taunton in January. He won't mind the testing conditions, with his last four runs coming on soft ground, and he has a big chance to strike again.

Cape Vidal (3.35 Ludlow)

Anthony Honeyball is just five wins away from equalling his career-best tally and the lightly raced Cape Vidal has been a steady improver. The seven-year-old has won two of his six starts, with his latest one-length success at Fontwell yielding a joint-best Racing Post Rating. The form of that race has been franked as the runner-up, Baltray, scored on his next outing at Hereford for Emma Lavelle. He's had a bit of time off since that victory, but he goes well fresh as he finished third in a Listed Cheltenham bumper in November 2022 and the Fontwell win came on the back of a 18-day break.

Engineer (6.00 Southwell)

Trained by Clive Cox, the three-year-old has made a positive start to his racing career and has been a fairly consistent performer since his debut last September. Engineer got off the mark at Wolverhampton on his second start and, although he was unable to follow up in three subsequent outings, he placed second on two occasions before producing a career-best RPR when beaten two lengths into fourth at Kempton last month. The cheekpieces were equipped for the first time that day, so the decision to leave them on again could be a benefit for an improved run. He should handle a slight step up in trip, while this is a weaker race to his last run and he can take advantage of that from stall three.

