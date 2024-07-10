The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newmarket's July meeting on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Ancient Wisdom (1.50 Newmarket)

Won at this track during a juvenile campaign which ended with him beating subsequent German 2,000 Guineas winner Devil's Point in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy. That Doncaster victory came on heavy ground, so Ancient Wisdom should not be troubled by the testing conditions at Newmarket where he has to be seriously respected dropping down to Group 3 company. The son of Dubawi was eighth in the Derby after finishing second to Economics in the Group 2 Dante Stakes on his reappearance at York and that level of form should be good enough to beat his three rivals here, who he meets off level weights. His trainer Charlie Appleby has won this race twice in the last three years, so it is reasonable to be fairly confident that Ancient Wisdom will stay this 1m5f trip.

Whistlejacket (2.25 Newmarket)

Managed only fourth when sent off odds-on for the Norfolk Stakes but the form of the Royal Ascot Group 2 has already been boosted by Aesterius, who Whistlejacket beat a short-head into fifth, landing a Listed event at Sandown last Friday. The good to firm ground at the royal meeting was likely a factor as to why Arizona Blaze managed to reverse the form of his near four-length defeat to Whistlejacket at the Curragh in May. That Listed success came on soft ground, so a return to slower conditions is likely to suit Whistlejacket, whereas main market rivals Electrolyte and Ain't Nobody are yet to run on a surface as testing as this. It is difficult to ignore the level of market support he had last time and the return to 6f should suit the son of No Nay Never.

Kitty Rose (4.45 Newmarket)

A Listed winner and Group 3-placed as a juvenile, Kitty Rose made a superb seasonal debut on heavy ground when beaten a head by A Lilac Rolla in April. The winner of that Leopardstown Group 3 had beaten subsequent Group 1 winner Opera Singer on her previous start and went on to chase home Fallen Angel in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh. Kitty Rose did well to finish fifth in the Sandringham on her next start, considering she was giving upwards of 2lb to her 29 rivals in that hot Royal Ascot handicap. The return to Listed company should suit the daughter of Invincible Army, as she receives 5lb from her five male rivals.

Read these next:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Newmarket

'I doubt we've seen anywhere near the best of him' - Robbie Wilders with five plays at Newmarket and Yarmouth on Thursday

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.