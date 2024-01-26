'This race looks at his mercy' - why this horse can win at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday

Racing Post Weekender tipsters have picked out their best bets at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday . . .

1.15 Cheltenham: 2m4½f handicap chase

SP forecast: 11-2

By James Hill, tipster

This is a test for the five-year-old Excello, but I think he's the obvious one at the prices. He swatted away the 149-rated Solo at Ascot last time and that's got to be good form. He's very young so it's just his inexperience that counts against him, but the potential is clear to see. Course specialist Il Ridoto sets a fair standard.

Excello 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

1.50 Cheltenham: P​​​​​addy Power Cotswold Chase, 3m1½f

SP forecast: 3-1

By Stuart Redding, tipster

Royale Pagaille has been a great servant and took his winnings past £400,000 with a Grade 1 victory at Haydock in November. This track doesn't suit him quite so well but he has run respectably in the last three Gold Cups and has less to prove than most of his rivals.

Stay Away Fay has the potential to make a smart staying chaser but this is much tougher than the two novice chases he's won.

Royale Pagaille 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

2.05 Doncaster: SBK Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle, 2m½f

SP forecast: 6-4

By Maddy Playle, tipster

Willie Mullins has used this race as a stepping stone to Cheltenham Festival success for Annie Power and Vroum Vroum Mag and he has declared Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond this year. Ashroe Diamond, the seven-year-old who is due to be ridden by Patrick Mullins, is fancied to land the spoils.

Ashroe Diamond 14:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

2.25 Cheltenham: My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase, 2m½f

SP forecast: 2-7/14-1

By Sam Hardy, tipster

Jonbon should have little difficulty seeing off this field and the best plan may be to find one for forecast purposes. The Dan Skelton-trained Nube Negra boasts possibly the best Cheltenham form away from the favourite.

The two-time Shloer Chase winner was an unlucky runner-up behind Editeur Du Gite at Kempton last month but should reverse form with that rival returning to Cheltenham.

Jonbon 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Lossiemouth: can land the Unibet Hurdle for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

3.00 Cheltenham: Unibet Hurdle, 2m1f

SP forecast: 8-11

By Sam Hardy, tipster

Under Control had been quietly fancied to shake-up the big guns but she instead heads to Doncaster for the Grade 2 mares' hurdle. In her absence, Lossiemouth is tipped to score for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend. She faces some decent opponents in Love Envoi and Rubaud on her reappearance, but is arguably the class act.

Under Control 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.15 Doncaster: SBK Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase, 3m

SP forecast: 6-1

By Stuart Redding, tipster

A late mistake proved costly at Ayr in November but Famous Bridge has won two subsequent starts at Haydock and he showed a good attitude to see off Burrows Diamond last time. He never wins by very far and the handicapper is struggling to get his measure.

Famous Bridge 15:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

Paisley Park: fancied to go one better after two narrow defeats in December Credit: Edward Whitaker

3.35 Cheltenham: McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle, 3m

SP forecast: 5-2

By Maddy Playle, tipster

With no Crambo to worry about, a record-breaking fourth Cleeve Hurdle looks at Paisley Park's mercy. He has been excellent in two defeats this season and proved at Ascot last time he had the beating of Dashel Drasher off level weights. Others who could threaten to get involved include the 2022 Grand National hero Noble Yeats.

Paisley Park 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

