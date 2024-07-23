The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Leicester and Naas on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Pablo Del Pueblo (4.20 Lingfield)

Simon Dow’s sprinter has only scored once away from this venue, with four of his five career wins coming at Lingfield, two over course and distance. He showed the fire still burns last time, taking them along at a rattling clip on one of his rare turf outings, and has dropped to a mark he can surely convert — a rating of 50 representing a lifetime low. A 69-day break should be no problem as he has won coming back from longer rests and while stall 11 isn’t ideal, he has been known to get off to a flyer and can overcome the draw.

Meade Gold (7.20 Leicester)

This is a small field and it is David and Nicola Barron’s handicap debutant who catches the eye. It is fair to say he has bumped into a few good ones in his three qualifying runs over a mile — his penultimate race included Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin and Ribblesdale third and Glasgow Stakes winner Kalpana, while the four who finished in front of him last time are all now rated in the 80s. Consequently, an opening mark of 65 looks workable and this step up to 1m4f can also be viewed positively.

Warrior Brave (8.00 Naas)

Ross O’Sullivan’s gelding was given a break after his winter sojourn to Bahrain and returned with a decent effort at Fairyhouse in June, running well behind one who went on to finish a close third — with excuses — in Listed company next time. A mid-division finish in the Wokingham last month can be easily overlooked, as he won this race last year after a worse run in the Buckingham Palace, with connections saying the straight track at Ascot didn’t suit while the bends at Naas did. He looks a bit of value to strike again.

