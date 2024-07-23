- More
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Nad Alshiba Green (3.50 Lingfield)
This Mick Appleby-trained filly is well treated under a penalty, having shown significant improvement when running away with a Bath nursery on her handicap debut last week.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Ash Wednesday (8.20 Leicester)
Heather Main's runner didn't get the best of runs through at Bath latest and is open to improvement.
Ron Wood
The Punt nap
Meade Gold (7.20 Leicester)
David and Nicola Barron’s handicap debutant catches the eye from an opening mark of 65 as the four who finished in front of him last time are all now rated in the 80s. This step up to 1m4f looks sure to suit and he can land a first success.
Richard Russell
Newmarket nap
Shout (6.30 Salisbury)
Ran a fair race on his debut for Simon and Ed Crisford when fifth at Windsor last month and has since worked nicely on the summer gallop.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Swordplay (4.50 Lingfield)
Seems to have two ways of running but a repeat of his time performance at Leicester two start ago should be good enough here and the sharp 7f is in his favour.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Grecian God (8.20 Leicester)
Has been placed twice at 6f on the all-weather in recent months and could be well handicapped if able to show that kind of form on turf.
Stephen Morgan
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Leicester and Naas on Wednesday
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Lingfield
'Everything points to him taking a huge step forward' - our Wednesday man is back after 5-2 and 5-4 winners last week
