TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Nad Alshiba Green (3.50 Lingfield)

This Mick Appleby-trained filly is well treated under a penalty, having shown significant improvement when running away with a Bath nursery on her handicap debut last week.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Nad Alshiba Green15:50 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Eyecatcher

Ash Wednesday (8.20 Leicester)

Heather Main's runner didn't get the best of runs through at Bath latest and is open to improvement.
Ron Wood

Silk
Ash Wednesday20:20 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Heather Main

The Punt nap

Meade Gold (7.20 Leicester)

David and Nicola Barron’s handicap debutant catches the eye from an opening mark of 65 as the four who finished in front of him last time are all now rated in the 80s. This step up to 1m4f looks sure to suit and he can land a first success.
Richard Russell

Silk
Meade Gold19:20 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Newmarket nap

Shout (6.30 Salisbury)

Ran a fair race on his debut for Simon and Ed Crisford when fifth at Windsor last month and has since worked nicely on the summer gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Shout18:30 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Swordplay (4.50 Lingfield)

Seems to have two ways of running but a repeat of his time performance at Leicester two start ago should be good enough here and the sharp 7f is in his favour.
Craig Thake

Silk
Swordplay16:50 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Grecian God (8.20 Leicester) 

Has been placed twice at 6f on the all-weather in recent months and could be well handicapped if able to show that kind of form on turf.
Stephen Morgan

Silk
Grecian God20:20 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Mark Usher

