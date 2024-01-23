The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Catterick, Chepstow and Lingfield

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Asgard's Captain (12.40 Lingfield)

Dylan Cunha’s recent recruit made the perfect start for his new yard at Wolverhampton 12 days ago, running on well close home to master subsequent winner Surprise Picture. That form is stacking up nicely - with the third also going on to score while the fourth ran well at Chelmsford last week - and it brings the four-year-old’s record to three wins from his last four starts. He promises to be even better now moved up in trip and can notch another success, this time under decent amateur Fletcher Yarham.

Pulling Stumps (2.00 Chepstow)

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White’s gelding missed all of last season and showed the benefit of November’s chasing debut when taking a notable step forward to split a pair of decent types on his second start over fences at Newbury in December. That form is stronger than any of his rivals can muster and this unexposed class-dropper looks a strong contender to defy top weight before stepping back up the ladder.

Empty Nest (3.00 Catterick)

Mark Walford’s strapping sort earned his lowly mark in three novice hurdles in the autumn and connections understandably wasted no time switching him to fences, a move that immediately paid dividends with a solid fourth in a big field over course and distance in November. Returned to the same venue just over three weeks later, the six-year-old built on that chase debut with a career best, just missing out in a tight finish having looked to still be learning on the job. The son of Yeats surely has his best days in front of him and he can improve again to land a breakthrough success.

