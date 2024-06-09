Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Goodwood

5.05: King Of Conquest

The progressive and upgraded Aimeric is not passed over lightly for Roger Varian, who has a good record in this race, but King Of Conquest has run well on both his visits to Goodwood and he's the form pick judged on recent efforts, thanks to his last-gasp defeat in a Newbury Group 3 three weeks ago. Deauville Legend, such a smart performer in 2022, is now on a recovery mission.

Richard Austen

King Of Conquest 17:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Perth

3.42: Duffle Coat

He's not the only one arriving in good form but Duffle Coat looked in particularly good nick when landing a valuable prize at Ballinrobe last month and gets the nod. Recent Kempton winner Karl Philippe does not look too harshly treated by a 5lb rise and is feared most, while Ballygrifincottage has been knocking on the door in recent months and can pose a threat if handling faster ground.

Chris Wilson

Duffle Coat 15:42 Perth View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Punchestown

5.15: Aruntothequeen

Of the previous winners, Tramore scorer Fillusin and the consistent Sansrisk make most appeal. Her third in a Listed contest at Fairyhouse brings Penelope's Charm right into it, but the selection is Aruntothequeen, who will be hard to beat if even reproducing her narrow defeat in a Tipperary winners contest.

Justin O'Hanlon

Aruntothequeen 17:15 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Conor Smithers (7lb) Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

