Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Autumn Return (2.25 Catterick)

Course winner who shaped as if this step back up in trip would suit when chasing home a well-handicapped winner at Market Rasen. Brian Hughes has won four times from six previous rides on her.

Steve Mason

Autumn Return 14:25 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Ruth Jefferson

The Punt nap

Empty Nest (3.00 Catterick)

Mark Walford wasted no time switching this six-year-old to fences and it immediately paid dividends with two improved efforts, the latest when losing out narrowly over course and distance. He can improve again to record a breakthrough success.

Richard Russell

Empty Nest 15:00 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Jamie Hamilton Tnr: Mark Walford

Eyecatcher

Galloping On (2.15 Lingfield)

Clive Cox's colt has been staying on well at the finish over 7f so the step up in trip on his handicap debut should suit.

Steffan Edwards

Galloping On 14:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Speed figures

Barrel Aged (8.30 Kempton)

Lightly raced and progressive, Marco Botti's four-year-old can supplement his recent Southwell victory.

Dave Edwards

Barrel Aged 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Marco Botti

Dark horse

Broughshane (1.30 Chepstow)

Well fancied on both starts over hurdles and he showed up well for a long way, despite being soundly beaten at Chepstow last time. The six-year-old may have needed that first run in over a year and he should take a big step forward in this.

Broughshane 13:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

West Country nap

Livin On Luco (12.55 Chepstow)

Sets the standard on the form of his close second here in November. Was in the process of running a big race before falling last time and the six-year-old can gain compensation here.

James Stevens

Livin On Luco 12:55 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

