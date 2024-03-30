Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Too Friendly (4.15 Plumpton)

Was progressive for the James Owen yard last summer and warmed up for this with a win on the level at Kempton. Still looks feasibly treated over hurdles with Alex Chadwick taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason

Too Friendly16:15 Plumpton
Jky: Mr Alex Chadwick (7lb)Tnr: James Owen

The Punt nap

Spillane's Tower (4.55 Fairyhouse)

Lost to Blood Destiny at Navan last time but that wasn't over an optimum trip and beat him impressively at Punchestown before that. This looks to have been a long-term aim.
Matt Rennie

Spillane's Tower16:55 Fairyhouse
Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: James Joseph Mangan

Eyecatcher

Just Rita (3.50 Southwell)

The Marco Botti-trained filly didn't get the best of runs at Kempton on her handicap debut, while also shaping as though this extra furlong would suit.
Steffan Edwards

Just Rita15:50 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Marco Botti

Speed figures

Emailandy (5.25 Plumpton)

Produced a career-best on the stopwatch when third at Sandown recently and would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards

Emailandy17:25 Plumpton
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

West Country nap

Smart Casual (2.50 Ffos Las)

Looked to be travelling best before being brought down here last time. Can gain compensation here.
James Stevens

Smart Casual14:50 Ffos Las
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Dark horse

Very Classy (1.30 Southwell)

Showed improved form on her handicap debut behind a subsequent winner, should appreciate this step up in trip and remains unexposed.
Jake Aldrich

Very Classy13:30 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 30 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:28, 30 March 2024

