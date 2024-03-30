Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Too Friendly (4.15 Plumpton)
Was progressive for the James Owen yard last summer and warmed up for this with a win on the level at Kempton. Still looks feasibly treated over hurdles with Alex Chadwick taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Spillane's Tower (4.55 Fairyhouse)
Lost to Blood Destiny at Navan last time but that wasn't over an optimum trip and beat him impressively at Punchestown before that. This looks to have been a long-term aim.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Just Rita (3.50 Southwell)
The Marco Botti-trained filly didn't get the best of runs at Kempton on her handicap debut, while also shaping as though this extra furlong would suit.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Emailandy (5.25 Plumpton)
Produced a career-best on the stopwatch when third at Sandown recently and would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Smart Casual (2.50 Ffos Las)
Looked to be travelling best before being brought down here last time. Can gain compensation here.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Very Classy (1.30 Southwell)
Showed improved form on her handicap debut behind a subsequent winner, should appreciate this step up in trip and remains unexposed.
Jake Aldrich
