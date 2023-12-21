The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ascot on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Welcom To Cartries (1.25 Ascot)

The Paul Nicholls-trained five-year-old ran a fine race in defeat on his rules debut here last month and looks well set to claim a first win over hurdles. The gelding kept on well over 2m3½f and narrowly failed by a head to reel in Beat The Bat, who has since gone on to run well in defeat behind the high-class Dysart Enos at Cheltenham this month. This 2m5½f trip will suit him far better given he's a point-to-point winner over 3m, and Nicholls and Harry Cobden remain in red-hot form with 30 per cent and 24 per cent strike-rates in the last fortnight respectively.

Bad (2.30 Ascot)

The Ben Pauling-trained four-year-old keeps improving with racing and, despite carrying top weight, looks to have a solid chance to pick up his first British win. Well fancied for the Boodles at the Cheltenham Festival in March, he disappointed that day but has progressed since. Following a comeback third at this track last month, he finished second in the Gerry Feilden Hurdle at Newbury when he might have hit the front too soon. That's the best form on offer as he drastically drops in class, and his 2lb rise in the handicap is negated by Beau Morgan's 5lb claim.

Djelo (3.05 Ascot)

Venetia Williams' red-hot form keeps continuing and she can pick up Graded success with this five-year-old in a weak-looking Noel Novices' Chase. He has taken his form to a new level since switching to fences and is unbeaten in two starts. The latter of those wins came with a five-and-a-half-length romp at Newbury this month, which was a career-best on Racing Post Ratings, and he's set to have similar ground conditions in this. He is rated just 1lb shy of the exposed Unexpected Party and could have far more improvement to come.

Read these next:

'He looks like a Grade 1 horse in a handicap' - our red-hot tipster has three bets after a 48-1 clean sweep on Monday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.