Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Homme Public (1.55 Ascot)

A shade fortunate in a Grade 2 last time but looks a better chaser than a hurdler and can make it 3-3 over fences back in a handicap.

Richard Young

Homme Public 13:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Speed figures

Immortal (2.30 Ascot)

Has taken minor honours in all three outings and Nicky Henderson's five-year-old would not be winning out of turn.

Dave Edwards

Immortal 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

The Punt nap

Welcom To Cartries (1.20 Ascot)

Beaten only a head on his debut for Paul Nicholls at this track last month and the winner has gone on to run well since. Should be hard to beat over this longer trip.

Matthew Rennie

Welcom To Cartries 13:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

West Country nap

Captain Bellamy (3.40 Ascot)

Hugely impressive winner of a good race at Chepstow. Looks a smart talent in the making.

James Stevens

Captain Bellamy 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Sucellus (8.15 Wolverhampton)

Entitled to step forward from his last start having been off the track for nearly four months. Drops back to a more suitable trip, 5lb below his last winning mark and has two wins from four starts at Wolverhampton.

Jake Aldrich

Sucellus 20:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Handicappers' nap

Bad (2.30 Ascot)

Posted a career-best RPR when splitting a couple of decent hurdlers at Newbury, and a 2lb rise in the handicap is negated by Beau Morgan's 5lb claim.

Steve Mason

Bad 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb) Tnr: Ben Pauling

Read these next:

'He looks like a Grade 1 horse in a handicap' - our red-hot tipster has three bets after a 48-1 clean sweep on Monday

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ascot on Friday

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.