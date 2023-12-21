Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Homme Public (1.55 Ascot)
A shade fortunate in a Grade 2 last time but looks a better chaser than a hurdler and can make it 3-3 over fences back in a handicap.
Richard Young
Speed figures
Immortal (2.30 Ascot)
Has taken minor honours in all three outings and Nicky Henderson's five-year-old would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Welcom To Cartries (1.20 Ascot)
Beaten only a head on his debut for Paul Nicholls at this track last month and the winner has gone on to run well since. Should be hard to beat over this longer trip.
Matthew Rennie
West Country nap
Captain Bellamy (3.40 Ascot)
Hugely impressive winner of a good race at Chepstow. Looks a smart talent in the making.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Sucellus (8.15 Wolverhampton)
Entitled to step forward from his last start having been off the track for nearly four months. Drops back to a more suitable trip, 5lb below his last winning mark and has two wins from four starts at Wolverhampton.
Jake Aldrich
Handicappers' nap
Bad (2.30 Ascot)
Posted a career-best RPR when splitting a couple of decent hurdlers at Newbury, and a 2lb rise in the handicap is negated by Beau Morgan's 5lb claim.
Steve Mason
'He looks like a Grade 1 horse in a handicap' - our red-hot tipster has three bets after a 48-1 clean sweep on Monday
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ascot on Friday
