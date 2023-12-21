Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Homme Public (1.55 Ascot)

A shade fortunate in a Grade 2 last time but looks a better chaser than a hurdler and can make it 3-3 over fences back in a handicap.
Richard Young

Homme Public13:55 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Speed figures

Immortal (2.30 Ascot)

Has taken minor honours in all three outings and Nicky Henderson's five-year-old would not be winning out of turn.
Dave Edwards

Immortal14:30 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

The Punt nap

Welcom To Cartries (1.20 Ascot)

Beaten only a head on his debut for Paul Nicholls at this track last month and the winner has gone on to run well since. Should be hard to beat over this longer trip.
Matthew Rennie

Welcom To Cartries13:20 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

West Country nap

Captain Bellamy (3.40 Ascot)

Hugely impressive winner of a good race at Chepstow. Looks a smart talent in the making.
James Stevens

Captain Bellamy15:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Sucellus (8.15 Wolverhampton)

Entitled to step forward from his last start having been off the track for nearly four months. Drops back to a more suitable trip, 5lb below his last winning mark and has two wins from four starts at Wolverhampton.
Jake Aldrich

Sucellus20:15 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Handicappers' nap

Bad (2.30 Ascot)

Posted a career-best RPR when splitting a couple of decent hurdlers at Newbury, and a 2lb rise in the handicap is negated by Beau Morgan's 5lb claim.
Steve Mason

Bad14:30 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

'He looks like a Grade 1 horse in a handicap' - our red-hot tipster has three bets after a 48-1 clean sweep on Monday 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ascot on Friday 

Published on 21 December 2023

Last updated 18:00, 21 December 2023

