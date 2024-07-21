The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie struck with two tips on Thursday - who does he fancy at Beverley and Cartmel on Monday?

Three tips to include in a treble on Monday. . .

City Derby (3.20 Cartmel)

This eight-year-old has thrived since having a wind operation earlier this year and can rattle off a course hat-trick in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle. Trained by Lizzie Quinlan, his form – and course – record since the wind op has been 211, with the latest win coming impressively here over 2m6f last month. The fourth that day, Tupelo Mississippi, won here on Saturday and his 3lb rise for that success looks lenient, should he stay the trip.

Sean Og (5.00 Cartmel)

Course specialists are the ones to follow at the Cumbria track and this Dianna Sayer-trained six-year-old is still progressing. Having initially struggled for the yard on softer ground, he has really got going this summer and relished this course and distance when winning on his penultimate start. He was far from disgraced when second here two days ago – a mistake at the last cost plenty of his momentum – and can capitalise on his quick turnaround off a mark of 97.

Ugo Gregory (7.00 Beverley)

The Tim Easterby-trained eight-year-old is a course specialist and looks like he's coming right back to winning form. All four of his track wins have come over course-distance, while he has also hit the frame on five other occasions from 16 starts at the East Yorkshire venue. He looked like he was coming back to near his best when a good second behind a progressive three-year-old six days ago and on his rapid return, he crucially runs off a 3lb lower mark. He rates as banker material.

