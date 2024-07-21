- More
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Bohemian Breeze (9.00 Beverley)
Has looked in better heart than his form figures suggest this year, again not seen to best effect when third at Hamilton last time. Potentially well treated now for trainer Charlie Johnston.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Cakewalk (9.00 Beverley)
The Simon and Ed Crisford yard is in fine form and this filly caught the eye in each of her maiden and novice starts. She's of obvious interest now she steps into modest handicap company.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Ugo Gregory (7.00 Beverley)
The Tim Easterby-trained eight-year-old is a track specialist and can go close again off a 3lb lower mark for his good second over course-and-distance six days ago.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
The Gypsy Davey (3.55 Cartmel)
In sparkling form earlier in the year, he has run three solid races in defeat this summer and may return to winning ways.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Izipizi (6.20 Windsor)
This John and Thady Gosden-trained filly ran into a decent type at Newbury last time and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Tolerance (5.18 Windsor)
Ran a nice race at Lingfield last time and has been gelded since. He was sent off second favourite on his debut and, despite not living up to expectations that day, there is clearly ability in him. Hopefully, the gelding operation will remove his coltish behaviour.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
