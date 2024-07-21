Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Bohemian Breeze (9.00 Beverley)

Has looked in better heart than his form figures suggest this year, again not seen to best effect when third at Hamilton last time. Potentially well treated now for trainer Charlie Johnston.

Matt Gardner

Bohemian Breeze 21:00 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

Cakewalk (9.00 Beverley)

The Simon and Ed Crisford yard is in fine form and this filly caught the eye in each of her maiden and novice starts. She's of obvious interest now she steps into modest handicap company.

Steffan Edwards

Cakewalk 21:00 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

The Punt nap

Ugo Gregory (7.00 Beverley)

The Tim Easterby-trained eight-year-old is a track specialist and can go close again off a 3lb lower mark for his good second over course-and-distance six days ago.

Matt Rennie

Ugo Gregory 19:00 Beverley View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Speed figures

The Gypsy Davey (3.55 Cartmel)

In sparkling form earlier in the year, he has run three solid races in defeat this summer and may return to winning ways.

Dave Edwards

The Gypsy Davey 15:55 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: Evan Williams

Newmarket nap

Izipizi (6.20 Windsor)

This John and Thady Gosden-trained filly ran into a decent type at Newbury last time and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Izipizi 18:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Tolerance (5.18 Windsor)

Ran a nice race at Lingfield last time and has been gelded since. He was sent off second favourite on his debut and, despite not living up to expectations that day, there is clearly ability in him. Hopefully, the gelding operation will remove his coltish behaviour.

Liam Watson

Tolerance 17:18 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

