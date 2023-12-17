The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horseracing tips for Plumpton and Musselburgh on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Hardy Fella (1.10 Plumpton)

The six-year-old has been a consistent performer since joining Emma Lavelle's yard from Chris Gordon and he should be able to produce another strong run. He showed significant improvement with his jumping over fences at Fontwell last time out and the drop down in trip from his chase debut over three miles at Ludlow seems to have done the trick. It is a competitive contest and he should be suited to conditions. The fact he improved so well from his first to second run is encouraging and he will be a dangerous player with even more experience over fences.

Hello Judge (1.55 Musselburgh)

The Ann Hamilton-trained seven-year-old has been running well over fences this season and produced an encouraging effort on Racing Post Ratings at Carlisle in October. The form of that contest has been franked with three subsequent winners and if he produces anything similar then he should go close. He ran well for large parts on his last run at Newcastle. The booking of Danny McMenamin is a plus seeing as he has partnered Hello Judge to both his wins and Hamilton is operating at a 19 per cent strike-rate this season, with three winners from 16 runners.

Guguss Collonges (2.10 Plumpton)

The seven-year-old has found a level of consistency under Roger Teal this season and he should go close on this step up in trip. Guguss Collonges has not finished outside the top three in his starts since September and he appears to be better suited to fences than when running over hurdles. Jockey Lilly Pinchin seems to have built up a good relationship with the son of Secret Singer and he jumped and travelled well when running at the track in October. He should have no issues with this trip given how he came close to winning over three miles on his penultimate race at Fakenham last month.

Read these next:

'He is open to plenty more progress' - Graeme Rodway returns with three bets on Monday

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.