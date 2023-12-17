Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Handicappers' nap

Atreides (2.40 Plumpton)

Shaped as if the drop back to 2m would suit when finishing a respectable third behind a couple of well-handicapped rivals at Taunton and the five-year-old can open his account on his fourth start for Neil Mulholland.
Steve Mason

Silk
Atreides14:40 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Gearoid Harney (7lb)Tnr: Neil Mulholland

The Punt nap

Hello Judge (1.55 Musselburgh)

The Ann Hamilton-trained seven-year-old has progressed over fences this season, recording his first chasing success on his penultimate start. He'll have no issues with the trip and should go well.
Liam Headd

Silk
Hello Judge13:55 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Ann Hamilton

Speed figures

Handsome Chap (5.30 Wolverhampton)

Plenty to like about his debut second over this trip and track last month and, with improvement anticipated, he can go one better.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Handsome Chap17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: George Wood Tnr: Harry Eustace

Eyecatcher

Different Breed (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Simon Hodgson's colt has shown promise on each of his three starts, finding one too good the last twice, and he starts out in handicaps off a fair mark.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Different Breed19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: Simon Hodgson

Dark horse

Bazball (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Likeable filly with a very consistent profile. Arguably produced a career-best effort when narrowly beaten on her first run over 7f last time and she should be on the premises again here.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Bazball19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

West Country nap

Sunday Soldier (1.25 Musselburgh)

Yet to fire over hurdles but the five-year-old is very well handicapped on her bumper form.
James Stevens

Silk
Sunday Soldier13:25 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 17 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:38, 17 December 2023

icon
