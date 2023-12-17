Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Atreides (2.40 Plumpton)
Shaped as if the drop back to 2m would suit when finishing a respectable third behind a couple of well-handicapped rivals at Taunton and the five-year-old can open his account on his fourth start for Neil Mulholland.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Hello Judge (1.55 Musselburgh)
The Ann Hamilton-trained seven-year-old has progressed over fences this season, recording his first chasing success on his penultimate start. He'll have no issues with the trip and should go well.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Handsome Chap (5.30 Wolverhampton)
Plenty to like about his debut second over this trip and track last month and, with improvement anticipated, he can go one better.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Different Breed (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Simon Hodgson's colt has shown promise on each of his three starts, finding one too good the last twice, and he starts out in handicaps off a fair mark.
Marcus Buckland
Dark horse
Bazball (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Likeable filly with a very consistent profile. Arguably produced a career-best effort when narrowly beaten on her first run over 7f last time and she should be on the premises again here.
Neil McCabe
West Country nap
Sunday Soldier (1.25 Musselburgh)
Yet to fire over hurdles but the five-year-old is very well handicapped on her bumper form.
James Stevens
