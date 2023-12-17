Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Atreides (2.40 Plumpton)

Shaped as if the drop back to 2m would suit when finishing a respectable third behind a couple of well-handicapped rivals at Taunton and the five-year-old can open his account on his fourth start for Neil Mulholland.

Steve Mason

Atreides 14:40 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Gearoid Harney (7lb) Tnr: Neil Mulholland

The Punt nap

Hello Judge (1.55 Musselburgh)

The Ann Hamilton-trained seven-year-old has progressed over fences this season, recording his first chasing success on his penultimate start. He'll have no issues with the trip and should go well.

Liam Headd

Hello Judge 13:55 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Ann Hamilton

Speed figures

Handsome Chap (5.30 Wolverhampton)

Plenty to like about his debut second over this trip and track last month and, with improvement anticipated, he can go one better.

Dave Edwards

Handsome Chap 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Harry Eustace

Eyecatcher

Different Breed (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Simon Hodgson's colt has shown promise on each of his three starts, finding one too good the last twice, and he starts out in handicaps off a fair mark.

Marcus Buckland

Different Breed 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: Simon Hodgson

Dark horse

Bazball (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Likeable filly with a very consistent profile. Arguably produced a career-best effort when narrowly beaten on her first run over 7f last time and she should be on the premises again here.

Neil McCabe

Bazball 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

West Country nap

Sunday Soldier (1.25 Musselburgh)

Yet to fire over hurdles but the five-year-old is very well handicapped on her bumper form.

James Stevens

Sunday Soldier 13:25 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

