Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

She's Got Bottle 3.10 Beverley

5yo who has been as good as ever with her wins at Pontefract (1m, soft) and over C&D (good to soft) in last two starts; up another 5lb but she found plenty to beat ten rivals last time and is open to more progress; big player.

Arkenstaar 4.50 Hamilton

Built on reappearance promise when scoring over C&D 24 days ago; runner-up has gone in since, so this four-time course winner merits serious consideration nudged up just 1lb.

Imperial Data 6.50 Cartmel

Won Kelso maiden (2m5f, good) and two Sedgefield handicaps (2m4f, good/soft) last autumn, and made a pleasing reappearance at Hexham this month; could still have more improvement to come; highly respected.

Shin Jidai 8.12 Kempton

Won at Newcastle on debut on her only AW start; fair and progressive form as a 2yo and she took a step forward when seeing off her nine rivals at Yarmouth four weeks ago (7f, good); that form has been handsomely franked and a 2lb rise looks lenient.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

