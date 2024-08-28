The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections in the Racing League finale at Southwell on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Cock And Bull (5.45 Southwell)

Michael Bell finds himself in terrific form and the consistent three-year-old grey can get his head in front again. Operating at a 20 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight, with six winners from 30 runners, Bell has enjoyed three victories with the son of Make Believe this season and he has failed to finish outside the first three since he was gelded last September. His last four outings have been at Sandown, but he is no stranger to the all-weather and he won over this distance and on the same surface at Kempton in April. The form of his last run at Sandown in July has been franked and he arrives here as a serious contender with his Wales and the West team bidding for the title.

Noodle Mission (6.14 Southwell)

It's another Wales and the West selection for the finale as Noodle Mission looks one to outrun his big odds for Edward Smyth-Osbourne. The four-year-old has been a revelation since he made the switch to Lambourn, winning three of his six starts and finishing second twice and third on his other three appearances. All but one of those runs have been on the all-weather and he was unlucky not to have brought up the hat-trick when going down by half a length at Wolverhampton last time. He has been on the improve in terms of his Racing Post Rating, while the step back in trip won't be an issue given he has struck over 7f twice before. He is stepping back in class after that latest defeat, so he should be in with a big chance.

Habooba (6.43 Southwell)

The four-year-old filly has also been fairly consistent in her recent starts as she chases a third successive victory on the all-weather for trainer TJ Kent. The daughter of Nyquist has yielded an improved RPR in each of her last two runs and she appears better suited to this surface given she finished midfield when on the turf at Ascot and Haydock in recent months. She seems to prefer the 6f distance, given all three of her career wins have come over this trip, and she has had plenty of time to freshen up after her victory at Wolverhampton this month. The blinkers are once again equipped after seemingly doing the trick in recent races, and she can go well at a good price.

Read these next:

'A stiff 6f is just the ticket' - David Jennings with three selections on Thursday's Navan card

'The trainer excels with this type of horse' - Robbie Wilders with four Racing League plays on Thursday

Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guarantee

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.