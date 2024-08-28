Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guarantee

Southwell's Racing League card is deeply competitive and a decent-sized perm is advised for the Placepot. A 1m4f handicap (5.45) kicks things off and Who's Glen stands out as one of the better-treated runners. Natzor has been knocking on the door and should also go well.

Grand Karat looks one of the best bets on the card in the 7f handicap (6.14), although Racingbreaks Ryder has to be respected off his mark and rates a decent back-up.

Sondad 's course-and-distance success was given a boost by the second recently. He is picked for the 6f handicap (6.43) along with Northern Spirit , who is going to like this extra furlong.

We probably haven't seen the best of Shagpyle and she appeals in the staying handicap (7.12). Cinnodin , who was fourth in this race last year off the same mark, is also respected after not getting a fair crack at things last time.

Oliver Show and Helm Rock are smart all-weather performers and won't mind getting back on the sand in the mile handicap (7.41). Life On The Rocks and Mighty Nebula shouldn't be too far away in the 1m3f handicap (8.10) if reproducing their recent efforts.

Southwell Placepot perm

5.45

7 Natzor

13 Who’s Glen

6.14

10 Racingbreaks Ryder

11 Grand Karat

6.43

11 Sondad

12 Northern Spirit

7.12

2 Shagpyle

7 Cinnodin

7.41

3 Oliver Show

4 Helm Rock

8.10

8 Mighty Nebula

12 Life On The Rocks

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

