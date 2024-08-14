Windsor Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Thursday

It's not going to be easy getting the Placepot up at Windsor, but Looking For Lynda looks a solid option in the opener (5.00) after returning to a bit of form with her third place to Jordan Electrics at Hamilton last time.

He has made the frame in plenty of better handicaps this season and is now on a lower mark than for all of them.

Etoile D'Alexandre is the cover shot as he may well appreciate the drop back to 6f.

In the next (5.30), there is plenty to like about Zenzic , who won so well on his handicap debut and first run on fast ground at Yarmouth, while Placeholder did well to win his second novice last time and going back up to a mile will help.

First Officer can go well at a price in the third (6.00), but we'll add in-form pair God Of Fire and Zayina , who are more prominent in the market.

If there's a banker on the card it could be Galactic Charm in the fourth (6.30). He bolted up at Newmarket on Saturday and will be hard to kick out of the frame with his weight-for-age allowance.

Racingbreaks Ryder should be a player in the fifth (7.00) if reproducing his Goodwood run, while Yantarni is hard to leave out and Obelix is nicely treated and running well.

The final leg (7.30) is a competitive sprint with Chief Mankato , Toca Madera and Eminency far-from-confident picks.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.00

1 Looking For Lynda

10 Etoile d'Alexandre

5.30

4 Placeholder

9 Zenzic

6.00

1 God Of Fire

5 First Officer

8 Zayina

6.30

8 Galactic Charm

7.00

3 Yantarni

5 Obelix

9 Racingbreaks Ryder

7.30

2 Toca Madera

6 Eminency

9 Chief Mankato

2x2x3x1x3x3 = 108 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.