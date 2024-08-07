FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingView from Ireland
premium
'He's going to take some pegging back' - David Jennings has four tips for Thursday in Ireland
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'It was a striking performance' - Graeme Rodway with four selections on Thursday
- 'He has a better draw on the inside here' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- 'They all look worth following' - Conor Fennelly's Wednesday selections after 6-1 and 5-2 winners on Monday
- 'She might hold a class edge now down in grade' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Wednesday
- 'She was well on top at the line' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'It was a striking performance' - Graeme Rodway with four selections on Thursday
- 'He has a better draw on the inside here' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- 'They all look worth following' - Conor Fennelly's Wednesday selections after 6-1 and 5-2 winners on Monday
- 'She might hold a class edge now down in grade' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Wednesday
- 'She was well on top at the line' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers