The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up 16-1 Saturday winner with three horse racing tips at Ffos Las and Pontefract

Scenic (3.00 Pontefract)

Trainer Ed Walker has enjoyed a strong week with a Royal Ascot winner and his four-year-old filly Scenic has been in consistent form to run a big race here. She made a winning start this season when landing a Kempton novice last month and followed that up with a joint career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when finishing sixth in the Group 3 Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock. She performed better than the result suggests as she travelled out wide before staying on well towards the end and only coming four lengths behind the winner. Conditions and the trip will be in her favour and she can have a say in the finish.

Zoran (3.40 Ffos Las)

The seven-year-old has been a solid performer for Emma Lavelle in recent outings and he has a big opportunity on his return to the turf. He has been seen on the all-weather this year, but he has gradually progressed with each start and he won well when three and three-quarters of a length clear of Moel Arthur at Kempton last time out. His record on turf, however, is worth noting as he has won once and placed second on two other occasions. He has race fitness on his side, he looks to be on the improve, and he can go close in this wide-open contest.

Al Anoud (4.00 Pontefract)

Ralph Beckett is another trainer to have thrived at the royal meeting this week and he has another chance to return to the winner's enclosure with the progressive Al Anoud. The four-year-old daughter of Kingman won both her starts at three and was narrowly beaten on her seasonal reappearance at Windsor last month. Meanwhile, the form of her win at Salisbury in September, which came on quick ground, has been boosted with the second, third and seventh all winning since. She has only gone up 1lb in the ratings and the step up in trip should be no issue as she stayed on strongly last time out.

