Pontefract Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Pontefract on Sunday and the opening 6f novice (2.00) is tricky as only two places are on offer. Put both Selection and Violet Love in.

There are eight runners the 1m2f handicap (2.30) and, provided there are no non-runners, this is a good race for a banker. The one put in is Ballsbridge , who was second here last time.

The 1m4f Listed race (3.00) is the feature and there are some classy fillies lining up. The consistent River Of Stars looks certain to run well, but put Ching Shih in as the backup.

Only seven line up in the 2m2f handicap (3.30) and this looks between in-form Animato and Valley Of Flowers , who should reverse last month’s Nottingham places with Trooper Bisdee.

Al Anoud will be among the favourites for the 1m4f handicap (4.00), but only two places are on offer and it’s worth taking her on with Forceful Speed and Appier , who comes here in form.

There are eight in the last leg, the mile handicap (4.30), and that makes it an attractive race for a banker provided there are no non-runners. Trust William Buick to strike on Lennon .

Pontefract Placepot perm

2.00

1 Violet Love

6 Selection

2.30

1 Ballsbridge

3.00

3 Ching Shih

7 River Of Stars

3.30

4 Animato

5 Valley Of Flowers

4.00

3 Forceful Speed

5 Appier

4.30

8 Lennon

2x1x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines

