The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three horseracing tips at Thirsk on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Run This Way (3.15 Thirsk)

She is now 16lb lower than when she last won, which came over this course and distance in April 2022. She could not find the winner's enclosure in 2023 but ran well on occasions and made the frame a couple of times; she's had wind surgery since her last run and may be seen to better effect. All three of her wins have come when there is some juice in the ground, and she has won for first time out before, so she can run well fresh. High draws do well over 6f here and she will benefit from getting drawn in stall 13. Oisin Orr has been booked for the ride – he was the winningmost jockey at Thirsk last year – and can guide her to a fourth win.

Dubai Hills (4.45 Thirsk)

Several Newmarket trainers make the 370-plus mile round trip to Thirsk in search of winners. Alice Haynes sends a strong team including Asteverdi in this race, while Andrew Balding has sent only nine to the track in the last five years and eight of those have finished in the first two. Eulace Peacock is his only runner here and will no doubt be fancied, but the vote goes to the Amy Murphy-trained Dubai Hills, who has already had a couple of runs this year, finishing third and second. He is still a maiden but ran in some strong two-year-old races last year, including a Group 3 in France. He's in decent form and seven furlongs may prove to be his ideal trip.

Global Spirit (5.15 Thirsk)

Nine-year-old Global Spirit makes his 71st start and is searching for his eighth win. He has a good chance running off a mark of 63, which is lower than all seven of his wins. He finished the turf season rated 70, but a few runs on the all-weather has seen him drop 7lb. He has never performed quite as well on that surface with a record of 0-16, but I think that leaves him well handicapped back on the turf. With him now running in Class 6 company, he should be right in the mix.

