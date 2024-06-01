Hamilton Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Catalyse cost a lot at the breeze-up sales and could be Royal Ascot-bound, so he looks the one to concentrate on in the opening novice stakes (3.40) in the Placepot at Hamilton.

The Charlie Johnston-trained Align The Stars is surely a going to prove himself a lot better than his current handicap mark in leg two (4.10) after an excellent run at York last time.

Geremia loves the track and comes here in good form after a comfortable win last time, so he goes in the perm in the staying handicap (4.40) with Too Friendly , who might be able to reverse his recent Newmarket form with Hope You Can Run.

The sprint handicap (5.10) doesn't look as competitive as many of its kind tend to be and Bergerac ran a cracker when dropped in at York last time. Off the same mark, I will be surprised if he doesn't hit the frame.

Warda Jamila is the obvious one in the penultimate leg (5.40) after her comfortable win at Ascot last time, but she is up 8lb and it might be worth using the unexposed Cloudy Skye as a Placepot safety valve.

It's hard to choose between the two Middleham Park-owned sprinters in the final leg (6.10), so both Pals Battalion and Ziggy's Queen are worth including.

Hamilton Placepot perm

3.40

2 Catalyse

4.10

1 Align The Stars

4.40

4 Too Friendly

8 Geremia

5.10

7 Bergerac

5.40

7 Warda Jamila

9 Cloudy Skye

6.10

2 Ziggy's Queen

5 Pals Battalion

1x1x2x1x2x2 = 8 lines

