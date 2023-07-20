The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on Friday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday...

Fox Journey (3.35 Newbury)

I'm going to give another chance to Fox Journey, who won with authority on his handicap debut at Newmarket in May but has not been able to capitalise on what still looks a good mark the last twice. His Nottingham fourth last year looks strong form, with the winner now rated 106 having finished third in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot, and the second and third holding marks in the 90s. That suggests this mark of 85 shouldn't be beyond him. He hasn't had a lot of luck the last twice on very quick ground, getting smashed into the rail at Epsom before being squeezed out at a crucial time at Pontefract last month. That was his first try at 1m4f and he saw it out well, and with Jim Crowley taking over in the saddle he can record a second win returned to slightly easier ground.

Prince Alex (3.50 Haydock)

Prince Alex hasn't tackled a Class 4 handicap since winning at Leicester three years ago, and he should take advantage of this big drop in grade. He showed the benefit of his first start in 336 days when fourth in a Newmarket handicap in May, and the form has been franked with the second, third and fifth all having won since, while the winner was a close fifth in the Northumberland Plate. All but one of his six wins have been achieved with cut in the ground, and his two best Racing Post Ratings have been recorded on ground described as soft, so conditions should be ideal. He's 4lb below his last winning mark and won over course and distance on his only visit to the track.

Lady Celia (5.15 Nottingham)

Lady Celia caught my eye behind a front-running winner at Carlisle last time on her first start for Alan Brown after a 249-day break, where she travelled well for a long way before being tenderly handled in the closing stages when getting to the winner was no longer viable. She is sure to show the benefit of that run here and could enjoy the soft ground better than most, having won her only start when encountering such conditions. It was only last year that she took a Class 4 handicap at Pontefract off a mark of 60, so a 2lb lower mark in this much lower grade should see her go close to a fifth career success.

