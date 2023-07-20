Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Outrun The Storm (6.20 Newmarket)
Prominent racer whose best run last year came over course and distance when runner-up off a 6lb higher mark. Takes a drop in grade in a race not overloaded with pace and Callum Hutchinson has two wins from just six rides for Richard Fahey this year.
Paul Curtis
Lady Celia (5.15 Nottingham)
Was an eyecatching fourth at Carlisle two weeks ago on her first start for Alan Brown after a 249-day break. Looks well handicapped on her Pontefract win last year and won on her only start on soft ground.
Harry Wilson
Nikki's Girl (6.20 Newmarket)
Lost valuable momentum when hampered at Wolverhampton last month, but that was still a return to form and Ed Dunlop enjoyed a welcome winner on Wednesday.
Richard Lowther
Vegas Jack (5.20 Newbury)
Has been knocking at the door on all three starts this season and can deservedly gain an elusive first success.
Dave Edwards
Vandeek (2.15 Nottingham)
The expensive breeze-up son of Havana Grey has been showing all the right signs in his work under today's jockey Andrea Atzeni on the peat moss gallop of late.
David Milnes
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
'He may find things play out to his liking' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on Friday afternoon
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.