The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Friday

Three horses to put in a multiple at Royal Ascot on Friday . . .

Albany Stakes (2.30 Ascot)

Mountain Breeze created a fine impression when quickening up well and putting the race to bed in a matter of strides over 5f on her debut, and she did nothing but enhance her growing reputation when pulling away in the closing stages to make light of a 5lb penalty on her first try at this trip last time. She's well-bred, being closely related to Pinatubo, who won at Royal Ascot during a phenomenal juvenile campaign, and looks a very smart prospect.

Coronation Stakes (3.45 Ascot)

Porta Fortuna had plenty of racing at two but performed to a high standard time after time, notably winning the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes before finishing a narrow runner-up in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita on her first try at a mile. She proved she'd trained on when going down by just a neck to the race-fit Elmalka in the 1,000 Guineas on her reappearance and will improve for the run, so I expect her to reverse the Newmarket form at this course, where she won the Albany last year.

Sandringham Stakes (5.05 Ascot)

Hayley Turner has previous in this race, winning it back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, and her mount Battle Queen has sneaked into the race off a very lightweight and looks a lot better treated than a lot of her rivals. Her length second on her handicap debut at Southwell now reads very well, with the winner having finished runner-up in the Musidora and won a Listed race in two starts since. She opened her account at the fifth time of asking but her first go on turf, beating a 90-rated rival who has since placed in a good handicap at Epsom, and is still very unexposed on this surface. Turner navigated stall one when winning in 2020 and Battle Queen looks overpriced.

