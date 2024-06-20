Royal Ascot day 4 tips: five horses to back on Friday

Friday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Diego Velazquez (5.40 Royal Ascot)

Ryan Moore's pick of four Ballydoyle runners, the form of his defeat of subsequent Dee Stakes winner Capulet in a Group 2 at Leopardstown last September reads a lot better than it did at the time and makes him the one to beat dropped back to that level for the first time since.

Paul Curtis

Diego Velazquez 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Eyecatcher

Battle Queen (5.05 Royal Ascot)

Looks on a fair mark back in a handicap and few ride the straight mile at Ascot better than Hayley Turner.

Mark Brown

Battle Queen 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Bague D'Or (4.25 Ascot)

Consistent type who arrives here off the back of a decent win at Newmarket last month. He'll love the ground and should have no issues returning to a mile and a half.

George Bonds

Bague d'Or 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Ferguson

Speed figures

Porta Fortuna (3.45 Ascot)

Won the Albany here last year and also bagged the Cheveley Park. Runner-up at Santa Anita and in the English 1,000 Guineas and richly deserves to land another big pot.

Dave Edwards

Porta Fortuna 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

The Punt nap

Battle Queen (5.05 Royal Ascot)

Was a fine second in a handicap in April, form that received a serious boost with the winner landing a Listed race since, and followed up at Nottingham last month when beating a 90-rated rival who has since placed in a good handicap at Epsom. She gets in off a low weight and her rider Hayley Turner won this race in 2019 and 2020.

Harry Wilson

Battle Queen 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Mukaafah (6.15 Ascot)

Kevin Philippart de Foy's speedster has been working well in his usual hood on the Limekilns since winning at Doncaster.

David Milnes

Mukaafah 18:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

