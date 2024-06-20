- More
Royal Ascot day 4 tips: five horses to back on Friday
Friday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Diego Velazquez (5.40 Royal Ascot)
Ryan Moore's pick of four Ballydoyle runners, the form of his defeat of subsequent Dee Stakes winner Capulet in a Group 2 at Leopardstown last September reads a lot better than it did at the time and makes him the one to beat dropped back to that level for the first time since.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Battle Queen (5.05 Royal Ascot)
Looks on a fair mark back in a handicap and few ride the straight mile at Ascot better than Hayley Turner.
Mark Brown
Dark horse
Bague D'Or (4.25 Ascot)
Consistent type who arrives here off the back of a decent win at Newmarket last month. He'll love the ground and should have no issues returning to a mile and a half.
George Bonds
Speed figures
Porta Fortuna (3.45 Ascot)
Won the Albany here last year and also bagged the Cheveley Park. Runner-up at Santa Anita and in the English 1,000 Guineas and richly deserves to land another big pot.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Battle Queen (5.05 Royal Ascot)
Was a fine second in a handicap in April, form that received a serious boost with the winner landing a Listed race since, and followed up at Nottingham last month when beating a 90-rated rival who has since placed in a good handicap at Epsom. She gets in off a low weight and her rider Hayley Turner won this race in 2019 and 2020.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Mukaafah (6.15 Ascot)
Kevin Philippart de Foy's speedster has been working well in his usual hood on the Limekilns since winning at Doncaster.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Friday
