Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day
Space Legend
5.40 Ascot
Aidan O'Brien is mob-handed in the King Edward VII Stakes (5.40) with four runners, three of whom can be considered very serious contenders, but the William Haggas-trained Space Legend was the eyecatcher of the season when just failing to get up to beat Wednesday's Queen's Vase fourth Meydaan in the Cocked Hat at Goodwood.
The son of Sea The Stars was stuck behind horses in a typically messy Goodwood race and looked booked for third at best a furlong out, but he took the best part of three lengths out of the winner in the final 100 yards and went down by a neck.
I've no idea what big spenders Wathnan Racing purchased him for afterwards, but it will likely be multiples of the 150,000gns he went for as a yearling, and this King George entry can start paying it back.
